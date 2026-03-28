Glen Orchard Public School Learning From The Land In Wahta Mohawk Territory

Article / Photo Via: TLDSB

Several students from Glen Orchard Public School’s (GOPS) Grade 6, 7, and 8 classes engaged in a day of land-based learning in Wahta Mohawk Territory on March 12.

After opening with The Thanksgiving Address, students participated in hands-on learning experiences designed to help observe and learn from the natural environment. Students listened to traditional maple season stories and teachings, and even participated in tree tapping and the steps required to make maple syrup. Students also developed practical skills, such as taking part in a scavenger hunt to identify various trees and animal tracks within the woods, and starting a fire using what they could find in nature and a farro rod.

Thank you to the Wahta Mohawk organizers and facilitators, and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board Indigenous Student Success Team for making this day possible.

Check out the GOPS visits Wahta Mohawk Territory 2026 Video below for highlights from the day: