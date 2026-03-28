Don Tapscott Returns To Orillia For Keynote And Book Launch

The City of Orillia is pleased to welcome hometown author Don Tapscott back to Orillia for a special event celebrating the launch of his new book, You to the Power of Two: Redefining Human Potential in the Age of Identic AI, co-authored with Joseph Bradley. The event will take place at the Orillia Opera House on April 21, 2026, at 7 p.m. and will feature a keynote presentation, audience Q&A, and book signing.

“Orillia is proud to welcome home one of Canada’s most influential thinkers,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Don Tapscott’s work continues to shape how we understand and navigate the digital world, and this event offers a unique opportunity for our community to engage directly with ideas that are defining the future. We’re excited to host this conversation right here in Orillia.”

As the Executive Chairman and CEO of Blockchain Research Institute, Tapscott is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading authorities on the impact of technology on business and society. He has authored more than a dozen bestselling books on the digital age, and his TED Talk has been viewed more than 15 million times. His distinguished career also includes roles as an Adjunct Professor at INSEAD, Chancellor Emeritus at Trent University, and Member of the Order of Canada.

His latest book introduces the concept of “Identic AI,” described as the next era of artificial intelligence, where technology shifts from being a tool to becoming an active participant in human potential and productivity. By welcoming global thought leaders like Don Tapscott, the City continues to position Orillia as a hub for forward-thinking ideas, entrepreneurship, and meaningful dialogue on the technologies shaping our future

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from one of Canada’s foremost thinkers on the future of technology. Tickets are free and must be reserved in advance through the Orillia Opera House Box Office. To learn more or register, visit orilliaoperahouse.ca or call the Box Office at 705-326-8011.