Muskoka Royals Ringette Team Wins Gold At Championship Tournament

The Muskoka Royals Ringette U19B team is golden after taking a 6-5 win over the Markham-Stouffville Bears in the finals of the Lower Ontario Ringette Championships this past weekend in London, Ont.

The team was considered underdogs going into the weekend – with the Royals being ranked lowest in their pool – but pushed their way through the round robin games in order to make it to the semi finals on Sunday. After a hard fought battle against the Dorchester Dragons, the Royals punched their ticket to the finals later that afternoon.

Having lost to Markham-Stouffville earlier in the tournament, the Royals were determined to get their revenge in the finals.

The game was full of intense back and forth play and wild goalie saves, but at the end of regulation play, the score was tied at 5-5. This meant overtime, a challenge that the team was ready to face.

After six long minutes, it was Muskoka who came out on top after a hat trick goal from forward Danica Scribner, with assists coming from fellow forward Ryley Reid and center Jolene Allair.

“Scoring that hat trick goal in overtime made me feel very proud of myself,” Scribner said.

“Over the years I have always been super hard on myself while on the ice, thinking I wasn’t skating hard enough or messing up too many passes, so to look around and see everyone crying and celebrating made me realize I shouldn’t be so hard on myself after all.”

Scribner, who has played ringette for 10 years, said that the win also means so much to her because of all the negative comments she has heard about the sport over the years.

“I’ve heard things like ‘ringette isn’t a real sport’ or ‘ringette sucks,’ and have also had some hockey players make some negative comments to us while waiting to get on the ice, so to get this win is a big accomplishment and only makes me more determined to make it far in ringette.”

Scribner said that this win wouldn’t have been possible without the team’s head coach Brea Hodge, who has been with this group of players for over seven years.

“Coach Hodge is so creative and always finds ways to bring our team together before going out on the ice. She knew exactly when to push me, but also when I needed some understanding. She’s been the best coach and has truly shaped me into the player that I’ve become today.”

For Hodge, this win meant more than just the gold medal, it was proof that all of the hard work over the years had finally paid off in what was the team’s last ever game together.

“It was every practice, every tear, every social hurdle, every win, every loss, every team cohesion activity, all rolled into one culminating moment of seeing their hard work pay off. It was the roar of the parents who couldn’t stop jumping up and down in the stands, tears of sheer joy from the players, bench staff and parents in the hallways after, and the parent chat that blew up on Monday morning with complaints of stiff joints and fatigue from the stress of winning!”

Hodge explained that the team had won several silver medals in previous years, but gold had always seemed to slip through their fingers.

“No one expected them to make it to the finals, so they were able to play without pressure or expectations. When that final goal went in, the collective energy of that win was seen, felt, and heard by everyone there. Showing their coaches, their families and most of all each other that they could do this was one of the most touching displays of sportsmanship I have ever witnessed.”