Two Snowmobile Operators Rescued From The Water In Tay Township

A late evening incident on Georgian Bay last night involving snowmobiles highlights the dangers of spring ice conditions.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on March 27, 2026, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Southern Georgian Bay Detachment responded to a report of a snowmobile that went through the ice on Georgian Bay, several hundred metres offshore near Robin’s Point Road in Tay Township.

Two snowmobiles had been travelling together when one machine broke through thinning ice, sending the two riders into the water. Both individuals were wearing survival flotation suits, which assisted them while awaiting rescue. The second snowmobile was able to safely return to shore.

Members of the Tay Township Fire Department responded onto the ice and successfully rescued both individuals, who were then transported by Simcoe County Paramedic Services to a local hospital as a precaution for cold exposure. An OPP helicopter had been en route from Toronto but was cancelled once it was confirmed all individuals were safely off the ice.

The OPP would like to thank partner emergency services for their swift and coordinated response.

As warmer spring temperatures continue, ice conditions become increasingly unpredictable and unsafe. The OPP reminds all residents and visitors that ice, including areas that may appear solid, can quickly deteriorate. Snowmobilers, anglers, and anyone considering travelling onto frozen waterways are strongly advised to stay off the ice entirely at this time.