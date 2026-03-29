Locals Help OPP With Arrest After Collision In Tiny Township

On Thursday evening, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single vehicle collision in Tiny Township with the assistance of community members who intervened until officers arrived.

On March 26, 2026, just after 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Macavalley Road in Tiny Township following a report that a pickup truck had left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle was on its side and emitting smoke. Nearby residents observed the occupant attempting to flee the scene and restrained the individual until police arrived.

Police attended the scene, arrested the driver, and transported the individual to the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment for further investigation. As a result of the investigation, charges were laid, and the driver’s licence was suspended for seven days due to a warn-range alcohol reading.

As a result of the investigation, Justin Robitaille, 41 years old, of Tiny Township, has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation

Drive Motor Vehicle – No Licence

Drive Motor Vehicle in Contravention of Conditions

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The Ontario Provincial Police appreciates the assistance and vigilance shown by members of the public during this incident. Community involvement can be helpful; however, public safety must always be the priority. Citizens are reminded to only assist in situations where it can be done safely, as attempting to physically restrain individuals can place you at risk of harm.