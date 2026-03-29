Orillia OPP Have Charged Multiple Drivers With Stunt Driving

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged multiple drivers with stunt driving overnight.

A 29-year-old male was charged for stunt driving after he was observed going 153km/h in a posted 90km/h zone on Highway 11 North, in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

A 21-year-old male G2 driver was charged for stunt driving after he was observed going 144km/h in a posted 90km/h zone on Highway 11 North, in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

A 19-year-old female was charged for stunt driving after she was observed going 189km/h in a posted 100km/h zone on Highway 400, in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

A 17-year-old female was charged for stunt driving after he was observed going 163km/h in a posted 100km/h zone on Highway 400, in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

Further to the above incidents, an 18-year-old male was charged after a traffic stop for failing to display two licence plates, in the City of Orillia. During the investigation, officers learned the male was operating a vehicle without an ignition lock system, a condition placed on the male’s licence.

The OPP reminds all motorists that excessive speed and aggressive driving behaviour poses serious risks to everyone on the road. Officers will continue proactive enforcement efforts to promote safe driving across the region.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).