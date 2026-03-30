One Person Taken Into Custody In Port Carling After Disturbance At A Residence

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public of a police response that occurred in the area of Joseph Street and McMullen Drive in Port Carling.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., members of the Bracebridge OPP Detachment, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Crisis Negotiators, and Canine Unit responded to a disturbance at a residence. A significant police presence was required to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The situation was safely resolved, and there is no threat to public safety.

Police tell Muskoka411 one male was taken into custody at the scene.

The OPP is thanking members of the community for their patience and cooperation during the response.