Haliburton Schools Work Together For A New Playground Structure

Article / Photo Via: TLDSB

Pasta for Playground was the name of the event held on February 26 to fundraise for a new playground for both, J.D. Hodgson Elementary School and Stuart Baker Elementary School. Hosted by the Parent Councils of these schools, the fundraising served dinner to approximately 200 people and raised a total of $10,707.63!

Many thanks to Haliburton Highlands Secondary School for opening their doors for the community to enjoy a spaghetti dinner. The dinner was offered over two seatings, with all food prepared and served by the secondary school’s hospitality class, and help from the Haliburton local Lions Club.

“This was a huge undertaking for our school councils,” explained SBES school council chair, Lauren Adelson. “I want to thank everyone who volunteered their time and energy to help make it happen. I also want to thank everyone who came out and donated to help us raise money for a new playground. I personally think this event was a huge success and look forward to it becoming an annual event.”

Attendees also enjoyed musical entertainment provided by Canoe FM Radio host Drew Allen, and the Haliburton Our Pop Choir. They also took part in games, raffles, and a silent auction.

The new playground will be completed over three phases — the first being a Grade 1 to 8 structure, the second being a Kindergarten climbing structure, and the third being soccer nets.

Stay tuned for more fundraising efforts!