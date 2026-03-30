Robbery At A Convenience Store Leads To Charges For Huntsville Man

On March 26, 2026 at 8:07p.m., Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a report of a robbery at a local convenience store on West Road in the Town of Huntsville.

The information received was that a male attended this location demanding money from the cash register. The suspect wore a disguise at the time of the incident, but a description of the suspect was provided.

Information was also obtained that a struggle with the business staff resulted in the suspect suffering a facial injury.

During the robbery, damage was sustained to various items in the business. The suspect fled the scene, without taking any money from the register.

Huntsville officers responded to the area and quickly located a male fitting the description of the suspect. The investigation resulted in the male being arrested and charged.

Matthew Black, 26 years old of Huntsville Ontario has been charged with;

· Robbery with intent

· Mischief – destroys or damages property

· Fail to comply with probation order

The accused was held for a bail hearing on March 31, 2026 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario.

The accused sustained minor injuries during the robbery and was provided medical attention for those injuries.

The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.