Fatal Snowmobile Crash Claims The Life Of Penetanguishene Resident

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal snowmobile incident that occurred this evening on the ice near Beausoleil Island.

On March 29, 2026, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police and emergency services responded to a 911 call from the scene of the incident, approximately 2.7 kilometres from the mainland, near the southern tip of Beausoleil Island. A snowmobile operator lost control and was ejected onto the ice. An accompanying rider remained with the injured individual and contacted emergency services.

Simcoe County Paramedic Services, local fire departments, patrol members and an OPP helicopter responded. A civilian air boat was utilized to access the scene, and the injured operator was transported to shore where paramedics performed life-saving measures, transporting the victim to a local hospital.

Sadly, a 62 year-old male of Penetanguishene, was pronounced deceased.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Members of the OPP Technical Traffic Investigations unit (TTCI) are assisting detachment officers, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑TIPS (8477).

As warmer spring temperatures continue, ice conditions become increasingly unpredictable and unsafe. The OPP reminds all residents and visitors that ice, including areas that may appear solid, can quickly deteriorate. Snowmobilers, anglers, and anyone considering travelling onto frozen waterways are strongly advised to stay off the ice entirely at this time.