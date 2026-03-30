Hydro One Hosts Community Open Houses For Proposed Sudbury Barrie Transmission Line

To meet Ontario’s increased long-term demand for electricity, Hydro One is investing in a new priority transmission line between Sudbury and Barrie. Hydro One is hosting a series of community open houses to engage with the public on the project. Residents are encouraged to participate to meet the project team, learn about the timelines and ask questions.

Community Open Houses

Thursday, April 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bracebridge Sportsplex

Tuesday, April 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. for a virtual session

Project Updates

To provide comments or to be added to the project contact list, connect with Hydro One through phone or email:

Additional Resources