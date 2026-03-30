Huntsville Resident Charged After Neighbour Dispute

On March 29th, 2026 members of the Huntsville O.P.P. responded to a neighbour dispute. Police spoke with both involved parties who have been engaged in on-going disputes in recent months. The suspect was cautioned to allow the victim to move their belongings without interfering.

However, later that same day police were called again to a report the suspect was following the victim and continuing the harassment. Police determined based on evidence they gathered, that the offense of criminal harassment had been committed.

As a result of the investigation, David Pearson, 51 years old of Huntsville Ontario is charged with:

· Criminal Harassment – repeatedly follow, repeatedly communicate with, watch and beset, threatening conduct.

The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 21, 2026 at Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario.

The Huntsville OPP request that anyone can report a crime by contacting the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1122 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.