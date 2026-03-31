Student From Spruce Glen Public School Fundraises To Support Children Who Face Food Insecurity

Photo / Article Via TLDSB

By raising funds to help children experiencing food insecurity, a Grade 5 student from Spruce Glen Public School (SGPS) is creating a positive impact in his local community.

In November 2025, Jeremy Veitch launched The Peer Project Muskoka. This youth-led initiative aims to generate financial support for Food4Kids Muskoka, a charitable organization dedicated to supplying healthy food packages for children between the ages of four and 13 who are limited, or have no access to food on weekends.

“When I think of food, I think of all the kids out there who don’t have what I call the “3 Fs” — food, friends, and family. So, I thought, “what if I could change that?”, said Veitch.

Although just starting out, The Peer Project raised $5,998 last year alone, and an additional $605 so far this year! The funds are generated through the sales of loom bracelets and fire starters at community events, such as the Food4Kids Muskoka Breakfast Gala and the 5th Annual Muskoka Market.

Most recently, Veitch had a table at the SGPS Carnaval D’hiver, which took place on March 13. This is an annual tradition for the school, where students and staff celebrate French culture during the winter through a number of activities, including hockey, traditional French dancing with Hannah Naiman from the Huntsville Festival of the Arts, and drumming with Barry Haward. The Peer Project sold homemade rainbow-loom bracelets and custom fire starters for $2 each.

In total, $340 was raised from sales, and 100% of proceeds was donated to Food4Kids Muskoka!

“As Jeremy’s teacher, I supported him along the way to make his inspiration a reality. He has shown that supporting a local charity during an event like Carnaval D’hiver can go a long way,” said SGPS Grade 5/6 teacher, Shelly Brandon-Yungblut. “I wish Jeremy and his friends the best of luck with The Peer Project for 2026.”

To learn more about The Peer Project, visit their Instagram page – @thepeerproject.muskoka.