Emsdale Man Charged With Impaired And Breach Of Probation

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

On Monday March 30th, 2026, at approximately 10:56 a.m., officers of the Huntsville OPP Detachment received a report of a possible impaired driver leaving the South Muskoka area travelling northbound on Highway 11 and a vehicle description was provided.

Huntsville OPP members patrolled Highway 11 and soon after located the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was stopped by police and the officer immediately suspected the driver to have alcohol in his body and demanded the driver provide a breath sample into an approved screening device. The driver failed the roadside test and was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher Williams, 68 years old of Emsdale Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Breach of Probation

The accused was released from custody with a court date of April 28, 2026, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The Huntsville OPP appreciate members our communities assisting them to in remove impaired drivers from our roadways.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

These events` could have easily been avoided had the drivers planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs. Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!