Police Investigate Possible Explosive Device In Midland

March 29th – officers with the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a suspicious item located on Donalda Street in Midland.

At approximately 11:00pm, police were called after a report that two youths playing outdoors had located an item believed to resemble a vintage military-style mortar. The item was brought into a nearby residence before police were notified.

Officers attended and, out of an abundance of caution, directed occupants of the residence and nearby homes to safely exit. Donalda Street was temporarily closed while police assessed the situation and consulted with the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU).

Through consultation with EDU specialists, officers determined the item was most likely a military training device and did not contain any explosive material. The device was safely removed from the residence and taken into police custody for proper disposal.

Residents were permitted to return to their homes, and the roadway reopened at approximately 1:00 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Police would like to thank the affected residents for their cooperation and patience during this incident.