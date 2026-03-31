Explorers’ Edge To Host Women In Tourism Event Focused On Confidence, Connection, And Storytelling

Explorers’ Edge is proud to present Women in Tourism: Know Your Worth. Tell Your Story. on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame in Muskoka Lakes. Designed for women and gender-diverse professionals working across tourism and hospitality, the evening will bring together participants from across the Explorers’ Edge region for a warm, engaging experience centered on confidence, connection, and professional growth.

The event will feature exclusive access to the Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame, an interactive elevator-pitch session, and guided networking designed to help participants better articulate their personal and professional stories. The evening is intended to help participants stop underselling themselves and start speaking with greater clarity and confidence about what they have built, led, and contributed to the tourism industry.

“Women are helping shape the future of tourism across our region every single day, as business owners, operators, leaders, creators, and community builders,” said Jennifer Montpetit, Partnership Manager at Explorers’ Edge. “This event is about creating space for women to recognize their value, strengthen their voice, and connect with others who understand both the challenges and opportunities of working in rural tourism.”

Montpetit added, “At Explorers’ Edge, we believe investing in women in tourism is an investment in the strength, resilience, and future of our visitor economy. When women are supported to lead, speak confidently, and build meaningful connections, our entire region benefits.”

The evening will be hosted by Autumn Smith, a Muskoka-based director, curator, professor, and community builder. “I’m honoured to be part of an event that recognizes the creativity, leadership, and resilience of women in tourism,” said Autumn Smith, host of the event. “When we create space for authentic storytelling and meaningful connection, we strengthen not only individual confidence, but the future of our communities and visitor economy as a whole.”

Explorers’ Edge Board Member Kate Hood also underscored the importance of the event. “Tourism is powered by people, and so many of the women in this industry are leading with heart, innovation, and determination every day,” said Kate Hood, Director with Explorers’ Edge. “Events like this matter because they create room for women to build confidence, share experiences, and support one another in meaningful ways. That kind of connection makes both our businesses and our communities stronger.”

The featured facilitator for the evening is Jen Richardson, who will lead the session Building Your Elevator Pitch. Participants will work through building both a personal and an organizational pitch in a format designed to feel more like honest conversation than traditional professional development.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with programming from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or two for $25. The event is inclusive and open to women and gender-diverse professionals from across the Explorers’ Edge region, including Algonquin Park, Almaguin Highlands, Loring-Restoule, Muskoka, Parry Sound, and South Algonquin.

Explorers’ Edge continues to invest in women’s leadership, skill development, and wellbeing as part of building a stronger, more resilient tourism economy across the region.

For tickets and event details, visit the Explorers’ Edge event page.