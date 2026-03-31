Man With A Weapon Charged On First Street In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person with after an incident in Gravenhurst.

On Monday, March 30, 2026, at 7:10 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to an emergency call from a resident on First Street South in Gravenhurst after a man tried to enter their unit brandishing a weapon. The victim’s residence was not randomly targeted. The suspect fled in a vehicle and was located traveling south on Highway 11 South, officers were able to safely bring the vehicle to a stop in Orillia and took the suspect into custody.

Police have charged 29-year-old Richlue Vincent of Brampton, ON with assault with a weapon and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, he will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on March 31, 2026.