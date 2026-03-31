OPP Looking For Tips After A Threat Made To A School In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a threat that was made to a local school this morning.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, just before 9:00 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern about a threatening phone call that was received at a local elementary school located on Morrow Drive in Bracebridge.

This concern did not affect school operations and there is no current threat to student or staff safety and police are investigating the validity and source of the threat, however out of an abundance of caution, students and staff are remaining indoors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.