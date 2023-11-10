Tim Hortons To Offer Free Hot Beverages to Veterans and Canadian Armed Forces Members In Recognition Of Remembrance Day

Tim Hortons is proud to announce that Tims restaurant owners across Canada will offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11 in recognition of Remembrance Day.

This Saturday, any veterans or Canadian Armed Forces members either in uniform or showing appropriate identification will be eligible to receive a free hot beverage of their choice, in any size.

“Each year, Tim Hortons and our restaurant owners across Canada pause to reflect on the sacrifices that so many veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members have made for Canada,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

“We look forward to greeting veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11, thanking them for their service and offering them a free hot beverage as a small token of our gratitude.“