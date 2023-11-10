Seasons Christmas Show At The International Centre From Nov. 10 to Nov. 12

Click Here to buy tickets

The Seasons Christmas Show marks the official start of the holiday shopping season for Ontarians wishing to make a head start on their Christmas checklist and find gift inspiration. With live music and merriment guaranteed, visitors can shop for unique, locally-made gifts under the twinkling lights in the Makeful Market; create beautiful centerpieces and decorate sugar cookies in the Make & Take Workshop; sip refreshing beverages in the Polar Bar; take advantage of Makeful’s complimentary gift-wrapping services; and hear from expert speakers on a variety of yuletide topics. The Seasons Christmas Show returns to Hall 1 of the International Centre, Mississauga from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12. The show will run concurrently with the Fall Cottage Life Show, offering shoppers access to both shows for the price of one admission. Tickets are available now via the seasonsshow.com.

The Seasons Christmas Show’s signature Makeful Market, inspired by the Canadian DIY crafting channel Makeful, is the perfect stop for unique stocking stuffer gifts, featuring an emporium of bespoke handmade and eclectic items from makers and artisans. From holiday cards to delicate handmade jewelry, scented candles, gourmet baked goods and festive-themed dog bandanas, there is something for everyone on your shopping list at the Makeful Market.

Shoppers hoping to find holiday entertainment and decor inspiration can visit the Seasons Stage, which features a lineup of talented decorators, chefs and stylists who bring beautiful and contemporary holiday projects to life. This includes Cityline’s Lynn Spence sharing her top holiday finds from the makers and exhibitors on the show floor, Breakfast Television’s Frankie Flowers showcasing the holiday plant trends for 2023, Chef Jo Lusted (Compete to Eat) demonstrating how to make the ultimate holiday-inspired grazing boards.

At the Make and Take Workshop, visitors will participate in a range of holiday-themed DIY sessions hosted by talented local creatives. Maggie Frith, Season 4 semi-finalist on The Great Canadian Baking Show and owner of The Magpie Cakery, hosts gingerbread and holiday sugar cookie decorating 101; Kate Seaver, founder of Kate’s Garden, will demonstrate how to make a long-lasting evergreen table topper in a holiday cachepot; Hasmig Royan, owner of Green Garden Succulents, will show how to create DIY holiday-inspired succulent ornaments; Leanne Dowall owner of Crafty Creatures, is teaching a family-friendly workshop on how to make an impressive frosty ornament and cardholder; and much more. See the complete workshop list here.

Location:

International Centre, Hall 1 & Hall 2

6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga, ON

L4V 1E8

Dates/Times:

Friday, November 10th: 10 a.m – 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 11th: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 12th: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m