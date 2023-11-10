Fall Cottage Life Show Returns To The International Centre From Nov. 10-12.

Click Here to buy tickets

The Fall Cottage Life Show returns to the International Centre in Mississauga from Nov. 10-12.

The Cottage Life Show, Canada’s largest cottage and outdoor event, returns to the International Centre in Mississauga this fall from Friday, November 10 to Sunday, November 12. The three-day event offers visitors the ability to reconnect with the cottage industry’s leading brands and exhibitors, shop exclusive offers for their next cottage project and attend inspiring and educational seminars with Cottage Life magazine’s editorial team alongside several prominent guest speakers. Plus, this year, Cottage Life is offering its visitors free cottage-themed tattoos on opening day. The ink options include a loon, Muskoka chair, fire, maple leaf, dock spider, paddle, tree, and Cottage Life logo for the most dedicated fans. The Fall Cottage Life Show will run concurrently with the Seasons Christmas Show, offering guests access to both shows for the price of one admission. Tickets are available now on the Fall Cottage Life Show website.

On the Main Stage, Cottage Life magazine’s editorial team will be on hand to offer their advice and expertise on several cottage-related topics on the minds of their readers. Senior Editor Alysha Vandertogt will share how to keep pesky critters out of your cottage during the colder months. Michelle Kelly, editor of Cottage Life magazine and host of the Cottage Life Podcast, will chat with Carley Fortune (Saturday, November 11 at 1 p.m.) about her two best-selling romance novels that take place in cottage country. Returning Fall Cottage Life Show stage presenters this year include Peter Lillico, a cottage succession planning lawyer, who will provide legal advice and share what he’s found to be the top five cottage succession planning mistakes and Canada’s garden expert and TV personality, Frankie Flowers, who will share his Christmas trend report, from indoors to outdoors, Frankie will share his decor tips and tricks to make your home merry and bright.

The Cottage Life Pop-Up Shop is a regular hotspot at the show, where visitors can find the perfect holiday gift for the cottager in their life. Readers can also connect with Cottage Life magazine’s editorial team at the Cottage Life Booth and offer their thoughts and feedback on what content they love and would like to see more of in the magazine. Carley Fortune will also be in Cottage Life Booth signing copies of her Meet Me at the Lake novel immediately following her on-stage appearance on Saturday.

This year, as a special treat to dedicated Cottage Life magazine readers, fans of Cottage Life TV and Cottage Life Show regulars, the brand is offering free tattoos to those who would like to get a memorable ink of cottage country. Down the aisle from the Cottage Life Booth, the free tattoo installation will be at the Fall Cottage Life Show on Opening Day and will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

With the Fall Cottage Life Show under the same roof as the Seasons Christmas Show, attendees can enjoy the best of both worlds in the lead-up to the holidays. This includes chilling out in Cottage Life’s Life Below Zero lounge and enjoying a drink at the Polar Bar, where every drink ticket sold benefits Aspen Valley Wildlife Centre. Visitors can also test out their DIY skills by signing up for a Make & Take Workshop, where they can create and take home their very own evergreen table topper, frosty and glass succulent ornaments, holiday wreaths and more. Additional details for the Seasons Christmas Show can be found here.

Location:

International Centre, Hall 1 & Hall 2

6900 Airport Rd, Mississauga, ON

L4V 1E8

Dates/Times:

Friday, November 10th: 10 a.m – 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 11th: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 12th: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m