How To Create Compelling Characters In Fiction With Author, Dawn Promislow

Are you struggling with character development in your fiction writing? Muskoka Authors Association invites you to hear author, Dawn Promislow on Thursday, May 9, 2024 speak about creating compelling characters.

Dawn Promislow is the author of the novel Wan (Freehand Books, 2022), which was a finalist for the Canadian Authors Association’s Fred Kerner Book Award 2023, a Miramichi Best Fiction title of 2022, a CanLit Bookclub Pick in Zoomer magazine, and a finalist in the design category for an Alberta Book Publishing Award 2023. The novel was on several of CBC Books’s recommended lists of historical fiction for 2022. Dawn is also the author of the short story collection Jewels and Other Stories (Mawenzi House, 2010), which was named one of the eight best fiction debuts of 2011 and was long-listed for the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award 2011. She’s had numerous award-nominated short stories, poems, and essays published in literary journals in Canada, the US, and the UK, and anthologized in books. She’s received grants from the Ontario Arts Council for her writing, a Works-in-progress and several Recommenders grants among them.

Dawn has designed and led writing workshops at high schools, an art museum, and with other groups, and has spoken about writing at universities, libraries, book festivals, book clubs, and on CBC Radio Canada. Currently, she is writing a new novel.

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge, lower level. Enter by door on the southside driveway.

Time: 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm

Fee: MAA Members: Free, Non-Members: $20

For more information and to register, visit Eventbrite or visit MuskokaAuthors.ca and click on UPCOMING EVENTS or email David Bruce Patterson at davidbrucepatterson.maa@gmail.com