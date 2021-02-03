Tim Hortons Restaurants In Canada Now Serving 100% Canadian Freshly Cracked Eggs In All Breakfast Sandwiches

“Guests loved the change and they couldn’t wait for today’s official launch,” says Chef Tallis Voakes, the new Culinary Lead who recently joined Tim Hortons with a mission of implementing quality improvements across the menu.

“Tims is committed to delivering better food quality across the board and that’s really exemplified by the move to freshly cracked eggs, along with the other important changes we made with elevating the bacon and English muffins and buttery biscuits for our breakfast sandwiches. There are more amazing food changes coming to Tim Hortons this year and I’m so excited for guests from coast to coast to coast to try them.”

In partnership with the Egg Farmers of Canada, Tim Hortons is sourcing farm-to-table fresh eggs from Canadian egg farmers for all its breakfast sandwiches and is proudly displaying the Egg Quality Assurance™ (EQA™) certification mark, which signifies the use of the highest quality Canadian eggs that meet national food safety and animal welfare standards.

“We are thrilled that Tim Hortons is displaying our Egg Quality Assurance certification mark on their advertisements for freshly cracked menu offerings, showcasing their commitment to sourcing high quality Canadian eggs and supporting the 1,100 hardworking Canadian egg farmers who produce them every day to world-class standards,” said Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada.

Guests can order breakfast items such as sandwiches, wraps, biscuits and bagels served with our new freshly cracked eggs in participating restaurants and through the Tim Hortons mobile app for pickup or delivery.

For a limited time, registered Tim Hortons app users in select cities can get our new breakfast sandwiches made with freshly cracked eggs delivered for free when they place an order in the Tim Hortons app for $9 or more (excluding taxes). Offer is available through Feb. 28 at participating restaurants.