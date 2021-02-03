Coldwater Resident Celebrates $100,000 Encore Win

Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for Andrew Price of Coldwater. Andrew matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the December 19, 2020 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

Andrew, a 54-year-old hospitality worker, said he checked his ticket using the OLG Lottery App. “I probably scanned it 10 times. I asked my neighbours to help me verify it – they were shocked and happy for me,” he smiled.

Andrew said he is very excited about his win. “It’s going to allow me to travel.”

The winning ticket was purchased Foodland on Coldwater Road in Coldwater.