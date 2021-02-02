A Male Sleeping In A Church Parking Lot Faces Drug Charges

Bracebridge OPP said they responded to a concern from a resident (Tue. Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:45 a.m) about a suspicious vehicle running in a church parking lot with a male who was sleeping.

Responding Officers found the vehicle and as a result into their investigation, arrested and charged 34-year-old Chad Mcinnes of Orillia, with Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, Trafficking Schedule I substance – Methamphetamines and Possession of a Schedule III Substance.

The accused has court at the end of March in Bracebridge.