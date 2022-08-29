Tim Hortons Pumpkin Spice Lineup Is Here

One of the most anticipated seasons of the year is now here: it’s Pumpkin Spice and maple syrup season at Tim Hortons!

A new lineup of Pumpkin Spice food and beverages is back at Tims for a limited time, along with a new Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut and the limited-edition Tim Hortons Maple Collection with three delicious and giftable confectionery items made with 100 per cent Canadian maple syrup. The Maple Collection is proudly made in partnership with Quebec maple syrup producer Brien Maple Sweets Inc. You don’t have to wait for the leaves to change colour before you can start enjoying the delicious and comforting flavours of fall at Tim Hortons restaurants!

This year’s fall food and beverage lineup at Tims includes:

Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut: Enjoy a Pumpkin Spice ring donut dipped in a fall-coloured orange fondant, topped with candied praline pumpkin seeds and drizzled with a burst of white fondant.





Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut: Dipped in maple fondant, topped with praline pecans and delicately drizzled with chocolate, each bite has a balance of crunchy texture along with a creamy interior filling.





Pumpkin Spice Muffin: Filled with a sweet and creamy filling and topped with pumpkin seeds for added texture, the Pumpkin Spice Muffin is best enjoyed with a Double Double or Steeped Tea.





Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp: A fall twist on a Tims classic! These two bold flavours – iced cappuccino and pumpkin spice – blend together perfectly for a refreshing fall treat.





A fall twist on a Tims classic! These two bold flavours – iced cappuccino and pumpkin spice – blend together perfectly for a refreshing fall treat. Pumpkin Spice Latte: The eagerly anticipated festive beverage that so many guests wait for, year after year. The Tims Pumpkin Spice Latte is the perfect beverage to kick off the season.

“Every fall, Tims guests look forward to the arrival of our Pumpkin Spice-flavoured food and beverages – so we’re happy to introduce them a little early before sweater weather hits,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“The aromas and flavours of our Pumpkin Spice menu items give you a cozy and comforting feeling on those crisp fall days. And we’re also excited to be offering our new Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut and Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut as delicious treats to enjoy throughout the fall.”

Also new for this fall, guests can give the gift of Tims – or treat themselves – with the new limited-edition Maple Collection made with 100 per cent Canadian maple syrup, which includes:

Tim Hortons Maple Syrup: This Grade-A syrup has a rich amber taste and is a terrific topping for savoury weekend breakfasts or to drizzle in your warm Tims beverages.





Tim Hortons Maple Butter: Made from 100 per cent churned maple syrup, our Maple Butter has a deliciously smooth, creamy texture and is a delicious spread on Tim Hortons bagels, croissants and other baked goods and pastries.





Tim Hortons Soft Maple Candies: Made with only one ingredient – 100 per cent maple syrup – these candies are melt-in-your-mouth delicious.

All menu and Maple Collection items are available exclusively at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.