OPP Looking For Clues After Body Of Male Kayaker Recovered From Lower Madawaska River

The OPP have recovered the body of a male kayaker from the Lower Madawaska River.

On August 27, 2022, with assistance from OPP Aviation Services and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), the male’s body was located and brought to shore.

Anyone with information or who may have observed the lone kayaker on the water between Tuesday August 23rd and Saturday August 27th is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) with members of the Killaloe OPP Crime Unit and the Regional Support Team, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for August 29, 2022, at the Ottawa General Hospital.