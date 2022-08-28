Fatal Fire In Huntsville On Sunday

Huntsville OPP are investigating a structure fire in Huntsville, where one person was located deceased.

On August 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., Huntsville OPP, Huntsville Fire and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to a garage engulfed in flames at a residence on Irene Street in Huntsville. One person was located deceased in the structure.

The identity of the deceased will be withheld pending a post mortem examination at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

The Huntsville OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the Office of the Fire Marshal, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).