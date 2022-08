Huntsville OPP are investigating a structure fire in Huntsville, where one person was located deceased.

On August 28, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., Huntsville OPP, Huntsville Fire and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to a garage engulfed in flames at a residence on Irene Street in Huntsville. One person was located deceased in the structure. The deceased has been identified as Mark Longmuir, age 50, from Huntsville.

The death is believed to be non-suspicious, and no foul play is suspected.