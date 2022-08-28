Fatal Skydiving Accident In The Town Of Innisfil

The South Simcoe Police Service is investigating after a fatal skydiving incident in the Town of Innisfil. On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m, the South Simcoe Police Service, Innisfil Fire and Rescue Service and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services responded to a skydiving incident in the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4. A woman was critically injured after jumping from a plane operating out of a local skydiving club. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating the fatality in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner. Further details will be released as the information becomes available.