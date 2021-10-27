Tim Hortons NHL Trading Cards Are Back

Get ready to start ripping packs, Canada! Tim Hortons NHL Trading Cards are officially back in participating restaurants across Canada, with an exciting lineup including autographed cards, cards featuring a piece of an authentic game-worn jersey, and a collection of ProMotion cards with an innovative motion coating that creates the illusion of movement when you move the cards side-to-side.

Guests can purchase a pack of cards for just $1 with the purchase of any qualifying beverage, or for $1.99 without a beverage. Guests have the chance to find one of 87 signed Sidney Crosby cards, one of 100 Colton Parayko cards featuring him as a Timbit Hockey player, and one of 1,517 Wayne Gretzky tribute cards.

Guests also have a chance to find gold Collect to Win cards with prizes including a VIP experience to watch an NHL game and meet Sidney Crosby, a trip to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, an official NHL Team Bike from FunRideBikes.com™, NHL LIVE™ subscriptions and $50 Tim Cards.

Other cards in the set include:

Cards autographed by Sidney Crosby , Nathan MacKinnon , Anthony Mantha , Drake Batherson , Elias Lindholm , Tyler Seguin , Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Josh Morrissey , Jack Roslovic , Cale Makar , Mark Giordano , J.T. Miller, Mitch Marner , Nick Suzuki , Brock Boeser , Thomas Chabot and Zach Hyman

, , , , , , Jesperi Kotkaniemi, , , , , J.T. Miller, , , , and Cards featuring a piece of an authentic, game-worn jersey from Auston Matthews , Brady Tkachuk , Blake Wheeler , Connor McDavid , Carey Price , David Pastrnak , Elias Pettersson , Johnny Gaudreau , Jesperi Kotkaniemi, J.T. Miller, John Tavares , Kyle Connor , Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon , Quinn Hughes , Sidney Crosby , Thomas Chabot and William Nylander

, , , , , , , , Jesperi Kotkaniemi, J.T. Miller, , , Leon Draisaitl, , , , and Cards featuring a piece of an authentic, game-worn jersey and autograph by Brendan Gallagher , Bo Horvat , Connor Hellebuyck , John Tavares , Leon Draisaitl and Matthew Tkachuk

“The launch of every new set of our Tim Hortons NHL Trading Cards is a huge event for our guests and we’re really excited to up our game yet again with new additions like the ProMotion collection, Hockey Heroes cards and a lineup of autographed cards from NHL superstars,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

Guests can store all of their Tim Hortons hockey cards for safe keeping in a specially-designed binder available for purchase for $16.99.

Hockey fans can also leverage their NHL fandom and knowledge every game day by playing the Tim Hortons® NHL Hockey Challenge. Using the Tim Hortons mobile app, Tims Rewards members can access the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge™ to select three NHL players who they believe will score a goal each game day. For each correct pick that is made, members will receive Tims Rewards points or offers. If a member correctly predicts at least one player to score a goal for seven consecutive game days, they will win free coffee or tea for a week! For more information visit the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge™ website.