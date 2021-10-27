Port Carling Resident Receives Citation For Bravery After Fighting Off A Bear

Bracebridge OPP detachment commander Inspector Michael Burton along with Superintendent Houliston presented 80-year-old Norman Ruff of Port Carling with a Citation for Bravery on behalf of OPP Commissioner Carrique on Tuesday October 26, 2021.

Mr. Ruff was commended for his bravery after fighting off a black bear that had entered his home on July 31, 2019.

The bear went after a cake on the counter and become trapped inside the cottage after getting in through the window.

The bear left through a door after a short physical confrontation and Mr. Ruff was treated for minor injuries.