Some Businesses Getting Funding Boost In Parry Sound District

The Ontario government is providing $840,000 to help 43 businesses adapt to COVID-19 public health guidelines in the Parry Sound region. The funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Recovery Program (NORP) and will support building renovations, installation of safety equipment, and the purchase of personal protective equipment.

“This program has made the difference for many small businesses across the Parry Sound District,” said Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “NORP has enabled businesses to stay in business and make necessary upgrades to protect their customers and employees.”

Funding for businesses includes:

$25,000 for Zak’s Inc., a retail shop in Sundridge, to purchase personal protective equipment, develop a fully functional custom website and email marketing program, and renovate the staff kitchen and washroom.

$25,000 for Glen Bernard Camp, an overnight summer camp for girls in Sundridge, to expand its facilities in order to accommodate social distancing.

$25,000 for The Cutter’s Edge Corp., a manufacturer and retailer of custom wood furniture, home décor, and fashion items in Burk’s Falls, to help restructure its business operations and develop marketing strategies.

$25,000 for Bearly Used Books Inc., a used bookstore in Parry Sound, to purchase personal protective equipment, restructure its business operations, create a new e-commerce website, and develop marketing strategies.

$8,536 for Swift Canoe Company Inc., a manufacturer of hand-made, lightweight canoes, kayaks and pack boats in South River, to purchase personal protective equipment and install a customer service window.

“This funding represents a significant and welcome boost for Parry Sound area businesses,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Our government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with small and medium businesses, and we will continue to find solutions to support communities, businesses, and families.”