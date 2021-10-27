Located – OPP Searching For Missing Teen In Tiny Township

Update – The missing person has been located in a forest area of Thunder Beach shortly after 12 noon Oct 27, 2021 by members of the OPP K-9 search team. She has been safely returned to her family home and investigators which to thank those who assisted in this search.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching in the north part of Tiny Township for a missing female teenager who was reported missing by family members just after 9 p.m. October 26, 2021.

The missing person is Hannah Woods 14 years of age and is described as being a white female, 5′ 1″ tall, 85 lbs, slim build, brown eyes with brown hair cut above the shoulders. Clothing description as follows, red and black checkered sweater/hoodie, black and white pants, coat with flowers on it.

She was last seen at 6 p.m. October 26, 2021 on foot and may have been at the park on Thunder Bay Lane possibly riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.