Tim Hortons Launches New Bolder, Richer Dark Roast Coffee

“The amount of work that went into developing this new Dark Roast was really incredible. We actually developed about four dozen variations of the Dark Roast to zero in on the perfect balance of richness and smoothness,” said Kevin West, Head of Coffee Operations.

“We wanted this Dark Roast to taste bold — but not burnt or bitter. It’s incredibly rich with a harmonious blend of complex flavours, subtle notes of chocolate, cedar and even hints of fruit and floral characteristics.”

Like all Tim Hortons coffees, the creation of the Dark Roast started with sourcing some of the best quality coffee beans in the world. Tim Hortons sources its premium 100 per cent Arabica beans primarily from Central and South America, and for Dark Roast it included sourcing beans from Sumatra, Indonesia.

“Guests liked our previous Dark Roasts for their smoothness and flavour, but given the quality of the beans we source, we knew we could — and should — make our new Dark Roast bolder than ever before,” said West.

“We worked hard on adjusting our roast settings by increasing the time, weight concentration and temperature in the roaster to really dial in the flavour profile we thought guests would love, resulting in an all new complex coffee with a full body that’s richer than any of our previous Dark Roasts.”