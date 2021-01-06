Northland Recreation Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Northland Recreation was notified on January 5, 2021 that an employee at their Highway 11 location (1868 Highway 11 N. in Kilworthy) has tested positive for COVID-19.

This employee last worked in-store on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The employee has mild symptoms and is self-isolating while resting at home, the company wishes them a full and speedy recovery.

“As a precautionary measure, this retail location will be closed to the public while deep cleaning takes place on Wednesday January 6th, 2021” the company said in a press release.

The business provided a statement out of transparency for their customers who may have recently shopped curb-side with them at this location.

Staff who worked at the facility but were not identified as high-risk contacts are instructed to monitor for symptoms as well and are not required to isolate unless they are otherwise instructed by Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

