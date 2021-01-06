Search Continues For Missing Huntsville Man

The Huntsville OPP is continuing its search for a missing person, Anthony Versteegen and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Missing is a 63-year-old, Huntsville man Anthony Versteegen. Anthony was last seen in Huntsville area on Saturday October 3rd, 2020. Anthony is not believed to be driving as he does not have a vehicle.

Anthony is described as having a slim build, green eyes, 6 ‘0″ tall, 180 lbs, with grey goatee, and grey shoulder length hair.

It has been reported by Anthony’s daughter that he was picked up on Highway 11 in Huntsville by a driver on October 5th.

Police and the family are concerned for Anthony Versteegen’s well-being. If you have had any contact with Anthony or have any information regarding Anthony’s whereabouts please contact the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or 1-888-310-1112.