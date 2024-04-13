Tim Hortons Launches Caramilk Iced Capp And Brings Back Oreo DOUBLE Stuf

A Canadian icon is turning 25 this year and to celebrate, Tim Hortons is serving up two delicious twists on the classic summertime favourite.

Guests can toast to a quarter century of sipping on Iced Capps by ordering the new CARAMILK Iced Capp or the fan-favourite OREO DOUBLE STUF Iced Capp, which is back for another spring and summer.

With warmer weather right around the corner, here’s a look at the full Tims cold beverage line up for this season:

CARAMILK® Iced Capp The CARAMILK Iced Capp features Tims original Iced Capp base along with a blend of milk chocolate chunks, a swirl of whipped topping, and a drizzling of gooey caramel syrup.

OREO DOUBLE STUF® Iced Capp The iconic Iced Capp is taken to another level by being blended with OREO® cookie crumble and vanilla syrup, plus a layer of vanilla-flavoured whipped topping and even more OREO® cookie crumble make for an epic OREO DOUBLE STUF® flavour.

Mango Starfruit Sparkling Quencher This bubbly blend of tropical flavours makes for a delicious summertime go-to beverage at Tims.

Wildberry Hibiscus Sparkling Quencher A perfect balance of fruity flavours and floral notes makes this new Sparkling Quencher a refreshing cold beverage that’s perfect for sipping to beat the heat.

Tiramisu Cold Brew with espresso-infused cold foam Steeped for 16 hours in restaurant for an incredibly smooth and velvety taste, Tims Tiramisu Cold Brew is a smooth, delicious pick-me-up mixed with tiramisu syrup, topped with espresso-infused cold foam, and sprinkled with cocoa powder for a delectable and delightful layered treat.



“My favourite season is beginning – cold beverage season – and Tims has some incredibly delicious, flavourful, and thirst-quenching options to enjoy all spring and summer long,” says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation at Tim Hortons.

“And it’s so exciting to be celebrating a big anniversary for the beloved Iced Capp, an iconic frozen drink that’s unique to Tims and a summertime institution for so many of our guests across Canada.”

Tim Hortons new spring and summer cold beverages are now available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and for delivery through the Tim Hortons app.

Also on sale now at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada is the new 2024 Everyday Drinkware Collection in a variety of sizes, formats and stylish designs.