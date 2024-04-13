Traffic Stop Leads To Cocaine Seizure In Tay Township

On April 10, 2024 near 8:45 p.m. an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment was patrolling south bound on William Street, Victoria Harbour, Tay Township in a police vehicle equipped with a Automatic License Plate Recognition(ALPR) at which time the ALPR made notification of a possible suspended driver operating a south bound silver Honda automobile. A vehicle stop was made resulting in the officer upon speaking with the driver and entered into an drug possession investigation along with numerous Provincial Offences violations.

As a result of these investigations the lone driver, Michael Lacroix 36-years of Woodbridge was arrested and charged with the offence of Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act. and further with the following Provincial offences.

Driving while under suspension

Drive commercial motor vehicle – no licence

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Possess more than one licence

Colour coating obscuring interior

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 23, 2024, along with being subjected to a tow and impound invoice for seven days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines for the involved vehicle.

Recently, patrol officers were able to set up three Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs at various roadway locations resulting in over 20 drivers being checked for signs of impairment.