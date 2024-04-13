Barrie Resident Wins Big In RVH Auxiliary’s Community 50/50 Draw

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary celebrates another big win to support its $5-million pledge to RVH’s Keep Life Wild Campaign with its most recent Community 50/50 draw. Gerald MacDonald of Barrie was excited to accept his cheque of $272,832 for the draw.

“Having been diagnosed with cancer three years ago, I have become a frequent flyer at RVH. The services and treatments I have received make me want to support the hospital in any way I can,” says MacDonald. “I like to buy lottery tickets so the RVH Auxiliary 50/50 draw was a win/win for me – never dreamt I would actually win it. I’m very grateful for my good fortune.”

The proceeds of the community draw will be directed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s (NICU) much-needed expansion along with RVH’s broader Capital Expansion Plan. It is a one system, two-site model – expanding the current Barrie Campus and building a new Innisfil Campus. It is a plan that will enhance healthcare services offered in our growing region including the NICU.

“Congratulations to our latest Community 50/50 winner,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “Not only is this a great win for Gerald, but it’s also a huge win for RVH. The Auxiliary has been working tirelessly to raise funds for our tiniest patients in the NICU and we are extremely grateful to our community for their support.”

The next grand prize draw takes place on April 25. Throughout the month, $30,000 will also be given away in two early bird draws.

Tickets can be purchased until 11:59 p.m. on April 24 online at rvhauxiliary5050.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the lotto booth in RVH’s food court (Level 1) Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.; at Mayes-Martin Ltd on Vespra Drive, Barrie, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or by visiting our volunteers at the Georgian Mall on Saturday, April 20 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A special thank you to March’s sponsor, Near North Supply.