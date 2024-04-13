MNRF Issues Flood Watch For The Muskoka River Watershed

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Flood Watch is in effect for the Muskoka River Watershed until Friday, April 19, 2024.

This message will affect residents within the MNRF Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District forportions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and Township of Algonquin Highlands.

Runoff to local lakes and rivers has increased significantly with recent rainfall. It may be possible that lake water levels and river flows in certain areas could reach flood levels with more rainfall expected in the coming week.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees as lake and river water levels rise in response to recent precipitation. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should continue take necessary action to protect and secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.