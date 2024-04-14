OPP Seeking Assistance With Break And Enter To Penetanguishene Business

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of a break and enter to a Penetanguishene business.

The OPP Communication Centre received an initial complaint at approximately 3:53 a.m. April 12, 2024 from a security company monitoring the alarm system for a 2 Poyntz Street, Penetanguishene retail store. An unknown male described as being 5′ 8″, thin build, wearing a brown jacket and a dark hat entered a secure outside storage compound and made off with retail items, some of which were later recovered by OPP investigators in the nearby cemetery.

Investigators were assisted by members of the OPP Emergency Response Unit (ERT) and OPP Central Region Canine Unit (K9) in this continuing investigation.

Anyone who may have information or surveillance footage about this property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.