Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired South Of Sudbury

A driver was charged with impaired driving after police receiving a traffic complaint from another driver.

On March 30, 2024, shortly after 9:30 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver on Highway 69, Cox Township, south of Sudbury.

The vehicle was located and stopped by police. The driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Nigel Soares, 55 years-of-age, from Gravenhurst, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 24, 2024, in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safely.