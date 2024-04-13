West Parry Sound OPP Investigating Multiple Frauds

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating multiple frauds that have occurred over the past month.

Over the last 30 days members of the West Parry Sound OPP have responded to 12 calls for service regarding frauds and scams with losses totaling over $100,000.

Several of these frauds center around investing in crypto currency. The best ways to protect yourself is to:

Protect your online accounts

Do your research

Do not give out personal information

Hang up on any phone calls if there is anything suspicious

Hang up if anyone is using abusive language and threatening you with immediate arrest if you do not comply with demands for payment

The CRA will never request payments in crypto currency or prepaid gift cards

Do not be afraid to say no

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at www.antifraudcentre.ca