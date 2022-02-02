Tim Hortons Gives Canadians A Chance To Win And Share Valen-Tims Cards With Loved Ones

Tim Hortons is sharing the perfect Valentine’s Day surprise for Tims fans and those who love them. Introducing a limited-edition set of Valen-Tims, with 16 adorable printed cards inspired by Tims and its most iconic products.

Whether you want to tell that special someone in your life that they’ve “Iced Capp-tured Your Heart,” that “Muffin Compares To You,” or “You’re My Best-Tea,” there’s a perfect card in the Valen-Tims collection for that sentiment!

If Tims is your love language, visit the Tim Hortons Instagram page for details on how you can enter for a chance to win the Valen-Tims cards collection. The contest is open now and runs until Feb. 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

“Tims holds such a special place in the hearts of so many Canadians and we wanted to help them share their love in a fun way this Valentine’s Day,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons. “We’re excited to help some of our most loyal Tims fans celebrate the occasion.”

There’s a set of Tims-inspired designs created by Toronto-based illustrator Amanda Rach Lee for English Canada, and another set of cards for French Canada, designed by Quebec illustrator Felipe Arriagada, which will be given away through a contest hosted on @cheztimhortons .