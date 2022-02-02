Tim Hortons Gives Canadians A Chance To Win And Share Valen-Tims Cards With Loved Ones

- Tim Hortons is offering Canadians a chance to win an exclusive collection of 16 Tims-inspired Valentine’s Day cards with designs for English Canada penned by Toronto illustrator Amanda Rach Lee and cards for French Canada designed by Quebec artist Felipe Arriagada.
- The Valen-Tims cards feature adorable illustrations with Tims puns such as “You Make My Heart Beat Double Double,” “Our Love Is Always Fresh,” and “Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I Love You As Much As Timmies Brew!”
- Sweet on Tims? Sets of Valen-Tims cards will be given away in contests hosted on the English and French Tim Hortons Instagram pages between February 1-6, 2022.
Tim Hortons is sharing the perfect Valentine’s Day surprise for Tims fans and those who love them. Introducing a limited-edition set of Valen-Tims, with 16 adorable printed cards inspired by Tims and its most iconic products.
Whether you want to tell that special someone in your life that they’ve “Iced Capp-tured Your Heart,” that “Muffin Compares To You,” or “You’re My Best-Tea,” there’s a perfect card in the Valen-Tims collection for that sentiment!
If Tims is your love language, visit the Tim Hortons Instagram page for details on how you can enter for a chance to win the Valen-Tims cards collection. The contest is open now and runs until Feb. 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
“Tims holds such a special place in the hearts of so many Canadians and we wanted to help them share their love in a fun way this Valentine’s Day,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons. “We’re excited to help some of our most loyal Tims fans celebrate the occasion.”
There’s a set of Tims-inspired designs created by Toronto-based illustrator Amanda Rach Lee for English Canada, and another set of cards for French Canada, designed by Quebec illustrator Felipe Arriagada, which will be given away through a contest hosted on @cheztimhortons.
A limited-edition #ValenTims digital gift card designed by Amanda Rach Lee is also available to send to family and friends at www.timhortons.ca/tim-card.