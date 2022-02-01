Male Arrested For Sexual Assault In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have arrested a male in relation to the sexual assault of an adult female in Orillia.

On January 6, 2022, the Orillia OPP received a report regarding a sexual assault.

The victim had met a male at a collision scene on December 31, 2021. The male had falsely identified himself as a volunteer firefighter and later attempted to initiate a relationship with the female.

The victim indicates she was sexually assaulted.

The investigation determined that the individual involved was not a volunteer firefighter.

On January 27, 2022, Hunter Mackinnon, 28 years of age, from Orillia, was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.