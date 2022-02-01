Join The National Cupcake Day Celebrations And Do Something Sweet For Animals In Need

National Cupcake Day™, presented by Milk-Bone® and Robin Hood®, is coming up on Feb. 28 and the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre invites you to take part in this sweet annual fundraising event, which is celebrating 10 years of “baking” a difference for animals in need.

Organized by the Ontario SPCA in support of participating SPCAs, humane societies and rescue groups across Canada, National Cupcake Day has been held annually since 2012, raising over $4.1 million to date. So how does the sweetest event of the year celebrate its 10th birthday? By inviting as many animal-loving friends as possible to pre-heat their ovens, mix up some icing and take part in the National Cupcake Day Decorating Contest presented by Robin Hood® and Milk-Bone®.

Visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to register, fundraise and submit a photo of your cupcake creation for a chance to win some great prizes. The cupcake in each of the four categories that has the most votes wins. Ask your family and friends to visit nationalcupcakeday.ca ca to vote and make a donation to your online fundraising page.

“Is there anything sweeter than a day devoted to eating cupcakes and raising funds to help animals in need?” says Jane McCamus, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “This is the 10th anniversary of National Cupcake Day and we’re challenging everyone who cares about animals to get involved in this delicious fundraising event.”

By taking part in National Cupcake Day, you are providing urgently needed care and shelter for animals waiting to find a loving home. Make National Cupcake Day the sweetest day of the year for animals in need by registering at nationalcupcakeday.ca