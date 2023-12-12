Tickets Now Available For The OMAH Winter Gala: A Celebration Of Canadian History

The Orillia Museum of Art & History (OMAH) is hosting their annual winter season fundraiser on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at Hawk Ridge Golf Club. This event will feature guest speaker, Dr. Mark Bourrie who will give a talk, entitled Huronia, Where Ontario Starts. This talk serves as a preview to Dr. Bourrie’s newest book, Crosses in the Sky: Jean de Brébeuf and the Tragedy of Huronia, about this topic, which will be published in May.

Mark Bourrie is an Ottawa-based author, lawyer, and former journalist. He holds a master’s in Journalism from Carleton University and a PhD in History from the University of Ottawa. In 2017, he was awarded a Juris Doctor degree and was called to the Bar in 2018. He has won numerous awards for his journalism, including a National Magazine Award, and received the RBC Charles Taylor Prize in 2020 for his book Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre Radisson.

“We are so pleased to host Mark Bourrie as the guest speaker for this event. I know that Dr. Bourrie will give us pause to think about how we interpret and honour history,” said Event Chair, Barbara Jones.

Funds raised from this event will support OMAH’s endowment fund for long term sustainability as well as programs for children and youth.

Tickets are $125 each and include dinner, a complimentary glass of wine, and a $75 tax receipt. Guests will be entertained by the Jazz Byrds and can participate in an art raffle. The draw for the opportunity to win one of five original works of art, donated by Dave Beckett, Paul Allen, Pam Allen, Roger Kerslake, Tony Bianco, and Charles Pachter will be held that evening.

If you can’t attend but would like to support the museum with this fundraiser, you can purchase tickets, which will be donated to students from Georgian College’s Museum and Gallery Studies program.

If you are a local business, we have sponsorship opportunities. People who attend our events are local professionals, business people, arts, heritage, and cultural supporters, and community influencers — a great opportunity to reinforce your community connections. For more information visit https://www.orilliamuseum.org/event/2024-omah-winter-gala/ or contact Lynn Fisher, OMAH’s Development Officer at development@orilliamuseum.org.

Purchase tickets via https://www.orilliamuseum.org/event/2024-omah-winter-gala/