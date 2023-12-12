A Brief Period Of Intense Snowfall This Morning For Some Areas

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

A brief period of intense snowfall this morning associated with a frontal snow squall.

Hazards:

Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

A quick 2 to 4 cm of new snowfall.

Timing:

This morning

Discussion:

A brief period of intense snowfall is expected this morning associated with a frontal snow squall.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.