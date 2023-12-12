Snow Squalls Expected Tonight Into Wednesday For Several Areas

Snow squall watch continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Snow squalls expected tonight into Wednesday.

Brief frontal snow squall this morning for areas east of Georgian Bay.

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 25 cm.

Significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow.

Timing:

Tonight into Wednesday.

Discussion:

A brief frontal snow squall this morning for areas east of Georgian Bay.

Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop this evening or overnight in the wake of a passing cold front and affect areas east of Georgian Bay and portions of the Bruce Peninsula. These snow squalls will likely continue into Wednesday morning before weakening or shifting south of the area.

Travel is expected to be impacted and people are encouraged to monitor future forecasts for further details.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.